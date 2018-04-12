Man arrested for multiple burglaries from vehicles in the Market Common

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged for multiple burglaries from vehicles in the Market Common, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police.

Jerrett Nelson Leary, 25, has been charged with eight counts of burglary auto, loitering, and a traffic violation, the release states.

Officers obtained video footage of a potential suspect in the burglaries from a victim’s surveillance system, the release continues. An image of the suspect was disseminated to officers.

While patrolling the Market Common area, an officer saw the suspect on a bicycle. The officer stopped the suspect and positively identified him as the person in the video.

Leary was arrested on unrelated charges and identified.

Leary appeared before a judge Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

“The public is reminded to lock your vehicle and not to leave valuables in plain sight,” MBPD spokesman Cpt. Joey Crosby said in the news release.

