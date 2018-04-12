Firefighters respond to house fire on Hwy. 378 west of Conway

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged for multiple burglaries from vehicles in the Market Common, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police.More >>
West Florence firefighters are working a fire at an apartment building at Brittany Place apartments. Video posted to Facebook by West Florence Fire-Rescue shows the fire has already destroyed at least one unit, and has done significant damage to the rest of the building.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a fire at a home at Hampton Road and Highway 378, west of Conway. According to a tweet from HCFR, the first units to arrive reported a working fire in a single-family home.More >>
Marion Police have created a “Safe Exchange Zone” behind the Marion Police Department for internet purchases and child custody exchange.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The incident was caught on video and posted to social media. Police are still trying to identify the attacker.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor brownies with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.More >>
