Firefighters respond to house fire on Hwy. 378 west of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a fire at a home at Hampton Road and Highway 378, west of Conway.

According to a tweet from HCFR, the first units to arrive reported a working fire in a single-family home.

WMBF News has a crew en route; stay tuned for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.