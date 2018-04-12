Marion Police create ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for online purchases

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion Police have created a “Safe Exchange Zone” behind the Marion Police Department for internet purchases and child custody exchange.

The zone is monitored by surveillance cameras 24-hours a day. A police officer will also be available for assistance, an online posting from the department says.

If you have any questions, call 843-423-8616.

