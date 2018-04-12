Students return to school after morning evacuation due to smell of smoke

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Loris Middle School was evacuated Thursday morning after an electrical issue caused light smoke to spread to a part of the building, according to Robert Rudelitch with the Loris Fire Department.

Fire crews smelled smoke in the building when they arrived on scene at about 8:40 a.m., Rudelitch confirms. The school was evacuated as a result of the incident.

Maintenance addressed the issue and classes have resumed as scheduled.

