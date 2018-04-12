Students return to school after morning evacuation due to smell of smoke

Axe throwing is growing in popularity across the nation and even overseas. But will the City of Myrtle Beach allow it? A pair of local business partners are trying to bring the attraction to the center of Myrtle Beach, right near Ocean Boulevard at the corner of 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.More >>
Axe throwing is growing in popularity across the nation and even overseas. But will the City of Myrtle Beach allow it? A pair of local business partners are trying to bring the attraction to the center of Myrtle Beach, right near Ocean Boulevard at the corner of 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.More >>
A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery at Wendy’s on April 2, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
NBC News, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, has conducted a set of polls focusing on the attitudes of Southerners ahead of the 2018 Midterms. The six polls were conducted March 12-25, and interviewed over 15,000 people, including in South Carolina.More >>
Why do we still have phone books? In South Carolina, it's required by state law.More >>
Fire crews are battling a fire on Stanley Drive, according to Murrells Inet-Garden City Fire Chief Norman Knight. Midway Fire Rescue also confirmed it is providing mutual aid.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>