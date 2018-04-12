NMB man arrested for armed robbery at Wendy’s

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery at Wendy’s on Highway 90 on April 2, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.

Trayquan Omaud Dockery, 19, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

