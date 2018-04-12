Crews battle early-morning fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews battled an early-morning fire on Stanley Drive, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.

Emergency crews on scene responded to the fire around 4:45 a.m., a fireman on scene tells WMBF News. No one was inside the home. Horry County Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire assisted.

Midway Fire Rescue also provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

