FIRST ALERT: Wonderful spring day on tap

Conway Police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar on 4th Ave and Walgreens Pharmacy, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.More >>
Conway Police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar on 4th Ave and Walgreens Pharmacy, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.More >>
This morning is starting off chilly, but we’ll warm up fast! By the afternoon, readings will reach 70 at the beaches and lower to middle 70s inland under mostly sunny skies.More >>
This morning is starting off chilly, but we’ll warm up fast! By the afternoon, readings will reach 70 at the beaches and lower to middle 70s inland under mostly sunny skies.More >>
NBC News, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, has conducted a set of polls focusing on the attitudes of Southerners ahead of the 2018 Midterms. The six polls were conducted March 12-25, and interviewed over 15,000 people, including in South Carolina.More >>
NBC News, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, has conducted a set of polls focusing on the attitudes of Southerners ahead of the 2018 Midterms. The six polls were conducted March 12-25, and interviewed over 15,000 people, including in South Carolina.More >>
Michael McKnight hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning. His mother Jessica Berry hasn’t seen him since Thursday night. Now, she’s hoping he’ll just come home safely. Berry doesn’t think her son ran away.More >>
Michael McKnight hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning. His mother Jessica Berry hasn’t seen him since Thursday night. Now, she’s hoping he’ll just come home safely. Berry doesn’t think her son ran away.More >>
Business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach recently created their own task force to make the area safer.More >>
Business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach recently created their own task force to make the area safer.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>