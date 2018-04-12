FIRST ALERT: Wonderful spring day on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off chilly, but we’ll warm up fast! By the afternoon, readings will reach 70 at the beaches and lower to middle 70s inland under mostly sunny skies. The warming trend gets another boost on Friday as temperatures reach well into the 70s near the coast and lower 80 inland.

Similar temperatures are on tap for Saturday and Sunday but we'll start to see some changes as a strong cold front approaches. A stray shower or two may develop in the afternoon hours of Saturday, but any showers will be brief and light.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but the risk of rain and thunderstorms will rapidly increase late in the day. The exact timing of the heaviest rain is still somewhat uncertain, but the most of the rain will hold off until the late afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy rain will be likely Sunday evening and we'll continue to watch the risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms. To two main severe storm factors we’re watching out for will be strong winds and hail.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.