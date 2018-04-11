Santee Cooper to begin pumping water out of Lake Busbee

Water will begin being pumped out of Lake Busbee on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Santee Cooper will start pumping water out of Lake Busbee on Thursday in order to help it revert back to a natural wetlands area.

According to a Santee Cooper press release, pumping will take 30 days, depending on the weather. During that time, a safety fence and signage will be erected to limit access to the pumping operation, which will be located on part of the dike the public uses for a walking trail.

The rest of the trail will remain open, the release stated.

Santee Cooper staff will also work with experts, including those with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, to survey species of fish. Based on those results, steps will be taken to relocate those fish and minimize mortality.

After the water has receded and ground stabilized, native saplings matching nearby wetlands will be planted, according to the press release.

Last December, the pumps feeding water into Lake Busbee were shut off after Santee Cooper officials and Conway city leaders agreed to allow it to return to its natural state.

Weather has caused the evaporation process to be slow.

