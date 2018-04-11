MBACC, ESPN announce basketball tournament coming to Grand Strand

Santee Cooper will start pumping water out of Lake Busbee on Thursday in order to help it revert back to a natural wetlands area.More >>
Santee Cooper will start pumping water out of Lake Busbee on Thursday in order to help it revert back to a natural wetlands area.More >>
Business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach recently created their own task force to make the area safer.More >>
Business owners in downtown Myrtle Beach recently created their own task force to make the area safer.More >>
This week, the South Carolina Emergency Task Force and local first responders are practicing real life-threatening scenarios in Horry, Florence and Marion counties.More >>
This week, the South Carolina Emergency Task Force and local first responders are practicing real life-threatening scenarios in Horry, Florence and Marion counties.More >>
Basketball fans get ready for a brand new college basketball tournament. The inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational will be held at Coastal Carolina University's HTC Center this fall.More >>
Basketball fans get ready for a brand new college basketball tournament. The inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational will be held at Coastal Carolina University's HTC Center this fall.More >>
Why do we still have phone books? In South Carolina, it's required by state law.More >>
Why do we still have phone books? In South Carolina, it's required by state law.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia were arrested Saturday in Gulf Shores and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.More >>
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia were arrested Saturday in Gulf Shores and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.More >>
The state of North Carolina has a new record for bluefin tuna.More >>
The state of North Carolina has a new record for bluefin tuna.More >>