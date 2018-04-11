‘I just want to know where he’s at:’ Mother of missing teen pleads for his return

Anyone with information on where Michael McKnight may be is asked to call Horry County police. (Source: Jessica Berry)

McKnight's mother also says he's never run away before, and she doesn't believe he did this time. (Source: Jessica Berry)

Michael McKnight's mother says all she can think about is where her son is. (Source: Jessica Berry)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Michael McKnight hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning. His mother, Jessica Berry, hasn’t seen him since Thursday night.

Now, she’s hoping he’ll just come home safely.

Berry said all the signs seem to indicate her son didn’t run away. He left his ID, wallet, backpacks and clothes at home.

The worried mother has been struggling to keep her composure over the last six days.

“I can’t put it into words how much everyone misses him,” Berry said.

She says he’s never run away in the past.

“It’s just not like him,” she said.

All Berry has been thinking about is where her son is.

“I sleep in my shoes when I do finally pass out, hoping that I’ll get an answer and have to go run out the door and don’t want to waste time putting shoes on,” Berry said.

Horry County police say McKnight was last seen on Cypress Avenue in Garden City. Berry says it was near a Krispy Kreme.

Other than that, police haven’t been able to give out much more information.

“I just want to know where he’s at,” Berry said. “I just want him to know that everyone loves him. We need to know that he’s OK.”

Anyone with information on where McKnight might be is asked to call the Horry County Police Department.

MISSING PERSON ALERT

Michael T. McKnight (17 / 5'7 / 145lbs)



Last seen on April 5, 2018 on Cypress Avenue in Garden City.

He has blue eyes and brown hair.



If seen, please call (843) 915-8477!

Thank you in advance! #HCPD pic.twitter.com/N0E0Vlz20T — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 9, 2018

