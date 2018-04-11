FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, storms likely to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will bring a round of heavy rain and potentially strong storms to the region late Sunday.

A very spring-like weekend is on tap with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbing well into the 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower or two will be possible on Saturday and again early Sunday, but the vast majority of the weekend will be rain-free.

The forecast begins to quickly change late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening as a strong cold front enters the region. As the front encounters the very warm and increasingly humid air in place, periods of rain and thunderstorms will develop with heavy downpours and some strong storms possible.

There are some timing differences in the forecast models on when the heaviest rain arrives. Faster models, like the GFS bring rain and storms into the region during the late afternoon and evening. Slower models, like the European keep the rain and storms out of the region until after sunset. While the exact time frame is uncertain right now, periods of downpours and thunderstorms are likely by the evening.

The system moving through the region late Sunday will initially develop across the middle part of the country on Saturday with some severe storms in Texas, Arkansas and Louisianan. The risk of severe storms will likely peak on Saturday across parts of the Deep South including Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia. Current trends in the latest forecast models shows the risk of severe storms will decrease as the system moves in the Carolinas on Sunday. The severe storm threat may increase depending on the timing of the front, how much moisture moves into the Carolinas on Sunday and how unstable the atmosphere can become Sunday afternoon.

