Hartsville man charged with stabbing victim 15 times, stealing $100

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a person 15 times and stealing $100.

Online records from the Darlington County Detention Center state 25-year-old Trevante Rashon Johnson was charged Monday with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

Bond was denied and Johnson remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

An incident report from the Hartsville Police Department states an officer went to Jasper Avenue on Monday after getting a report of an assault.

The officer was met by a woman who took them to her son. The victim was reportedly sitting in his wheelchair clinching his left eye and covered in blood, according to the report. Multiple cuts on his neck and arm were visible.

According to the victim, he was asleep in his bed when he woke up to the suspect stabbing him repeatedly. Johnson then allegedly stole $100 from him and took his mother’s 2010 Nissan Sentra, the report stated.

The victim told police he had only known the suspect for two weeks after meeting him on Facebook. Johnson had been with him at the home since 9 p.m. that evening, according to the report.

Police said the victim was able to identify Johnson through his Facebook page.

According to the report, medical staff at Carolina Pines confirmed the victim had been stabbed 15 times.

