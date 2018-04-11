Bond granted for Ft. Bragg soldier charged with murder of Myrtle Beach woman

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Fort Bragg soldier who was arrested in January for the murder of a Myrtle Beach woman was granted bond in Circuit Court Wednesday.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday, January 24, two days after Colee Alora Muirhead was found dead from an apparent gunshot in a room at the Beachcomber Inn and Suites. Dunmeyer was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, MBPD confirms.

On Wednesday, Dunmeyer appeared before Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson, who set his surety bonds at $45,000 for the murder charge and $5,000 for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court official Tonya Root. If Dunmeyer is able to make bond, he will be released into military custody, where he will remain pending the disposition of the case, according to Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who handled Wednesday’s bond hearing.

Through an investigation, police learned that on Sunday, January 21, shortly before midnight, Muirhead was in a text conversation with Dunmeyer, the affidavit states. The conversation involved the two of the meeting at the room at the Beachcomber where Muirhead was later found dead. The discussion was about a specified amount of money, and through further investigation, police discovered Dunmeyer withdrew the discussed amount from an ATM.

Read more:

WMBF News partner WRAL confirmed that Dunmeyer is a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.