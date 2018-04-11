FIRST ALERT: Warming trend kicks into high gear

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend before a strong cold front delivers showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday.

A little lingering chilly will send temperatures into the middle 40s tonight across the Pee Dee and upper 40s to near 50 along the Grand Strand. Skies will remain clear tonight with a little patchy fog in spots.

Temperatures will quickly climb on Thursday. By the afternoon, readings will reach 70 at the beaches and lower to middle 70s inland under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend gets another boost on Friday as temperatures reach well into the 70s near the coast and lower 80 inland.

Similar temperatures are on tap for Saturday and Sunday but we'll start to see some changes as a strong cold front approaches. A stray shower or two may develop in the afternoon hours of Saturday, but any showers will be brief and light.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but the risk of rain and thunderstorms will rapidly increase late in the day. The exact timing of the heaviest rain is still somewhat uncertain, but the most of the rain will hold off until the late afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy rain will be likely Sunday evening and we'll continue to watch the risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms.

