Go Pro camera captures life under the sea near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Go Pro camera gave those on dry land a close-up view of life under the sea in Murrells Inlet.

A link to a YouTube video posted on the Conway-based Chilly Water Fishing shows footage that was filmed during a trip near Murrells Inlet on Friday.

The almost 18-minute-long video shows clear views of schools of fish swimming near the bottom.

According to the owner, he tied the camera to the anchor and threw it overboard, about 85 feet down.

That video, courtesy of Chilly Water Fishing, can be viewed below:

