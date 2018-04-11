Watch the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Live on WMBF News!

MYRTLE BEACH, April 12, 2018 – The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News. JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE! The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.

“WMBF News is proud to bring you live coverage of this exciting event in Myrtle Beach. We are committed to providing in-depth, live coverage of all special events in our community and The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show is the perfect opportunity for our team of dedicated journalists and broadcasters to showcase what the Grand Strand has to offer for local residents and tourists. Not only can viewers enjoy the show with our on-air coverage in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, but also our live streaming will provide this event for people across the country,” said Sarah Miles, VP & General Manager of WMBF News.

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class aerobatic and warbird performers. Including the USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team based in Sumner, SC, GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, Class of 45 Demo Team, USSOCOM Para-Commandos Jump Team and much more.

John Cowman, President of JLC Air Show Management said “JLC AirShow Management is excited to partner with Myrtle Beach International Airport and VisitMyrtlebeach.com bringing back a world-class air show headlining the USN Blue Angels Jet Demonstration Team to the Myrtle Beach community".

Get in depth stories and exclusive content to prepare you for the show here. Tickets for the 2018 Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show are available here. Those seeking the most up-to-date information for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show should follow WMBF News and the event's Facebook page for announcements.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.