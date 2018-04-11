Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina For - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina Forest High School

Source: CFHS Facebook page Source: CFHS Facebook page

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no active cases of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.

According to information posted on DHEC’s website, 155 people were tested between March 26 and March 29. Those results were mailed out on April 6.

Last month, DHEC confirmed a case of tuberculosis at CFHS. As of Wednesday, one person was identified as having a positive TB screening.

According to DHEC officials, further testing was performed on the person to confirm they did not have active TB.

“At this time, no additional cases of active disease have been identified,” information on the website stated.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Watch the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Live on WMBF News!

    Watch the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Live on WMBF News!

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:05:43 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News.  JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE!  The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.

    More >>

    The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News.  JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE!  The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina Forest High School

    Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina Forest High School

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:54:10 GMT
    Source: CFHS Facebook pageSource: CFHS Facebook page

    Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no active cases of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.

    More >>

    Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no active cases of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.

    More >>

  • Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kangaroo convenience store

    Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kangaroo convenience store

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:20:28 GMT
    Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

    Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo convenience store on Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo convenience store on Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly