Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina Forest High School

The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News. JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE! The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no active cases of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo convenience store on Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The new Racepath Community Center hosted its grand opening on Wednesday, April 11. It’s part of the county's Community Development Office's plan to revitalize the neighborhood, starting with the community center. Just last year, it was a double-wide trailer, with only 2 rooms. President of the non-profit organization, Phoenix Renaissance, Reverend William Gause, said the new building is a blessing to the community.More >>
Horry County Council will decide Tuesday night whether a vote will take place in communities near Legends Drive to determine whether a special tax district will go into effect so the County can make repairs to the road. Legends Drive is privately owned.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
