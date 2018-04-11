Testing reveals no additional tuberculosis cases at Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are no active cases of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.

According to information posted on DHEC’s website, 155 people were tested between March 26 and March 29. Those results were mailed out on April 6.

Last month, DHEC confirmed a case of tuberculosis at CFHS. As of Wednesday, one person was identified as having a positive TB screening.

According to DHEC officials, further testing was performed on the person to confirm they did not have active TB.

“At this time, no additional cases of active disease have been identified,” information on the website stated.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.