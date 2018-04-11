City of Myrtle Beach offering military discount decals for Grand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of Myrtle Beach offering military discount decals for Grand Strand businesses

By Christina Lob, Video Journalist
New military discount decals are available for Grand Strand businesses to put in their storefront windows. (Source: Christina Lob) New military discount decals are available for Grand Strand businesses to put in their storefront windows. (Source: Christina Lob)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Active-duty military and veterans will now have an easy way of telling which Grand Strand businesses offer discounts for their service.

It comes in the form of a static cling decal with the words "Military Discount Available Here" written on it that businesses can put on their storefront windows.

The idea was introduced about a year ago when the city's Chamber of Commerce and Military Appreciation Days Committee realized several businesses in the area offer military discounts beyond military appreciation month. Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing Diane Charno tells me they started looking for ways to increase awareness of those discounts and decided on the decals.

“‘We realized that businesses offer discounts for the military here year-round so we got to thinking about that and thought well maybe if we created a decal, a window sticker that they could use we would help promote the fact they offer a military discount…and that’s really where the idea came from,” said Mark Kruea, City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer.

Kruea says since Myrtle Beach was once home to a military base for nearly fifty years, there’s a large military and veteran community here. He says the decals will go beyond just displaying those discounts but will serve as a reminder that this is a military-friendly area.

 “We probably can’t do enough to thank the military and their families. The service they do during times of war during times of peace, they are there for us. This is just one way to recognize that service and it tells everyone we are that military friendly place that we were when the base was still here,” said Kruea.

If your business offers military discounts, you can pick up one of those decals. They're currently available at City Hall, the Business License Office in the City Services Building, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

