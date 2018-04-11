Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Horry Co. home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a home on Sweetbriar Trail.

Terrence R. Small, 34, is charged with first degree burglary.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the home just before 6:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary in-progress. The victim told police the suspect was an old acquaintance that worked for her family. Police say the suspect broke a window on the side of the home earlier that morning and attempted to enter. Small reportedly left the area before police arrived.

The victim told officers Small returned to the home, crawled inside the broken window and started “smashing things” both inside and outside of the residence. She says she yelled at the suspect multiple times as he was trying to enter, but failed to make it completely through the window, the report states.

According to police, the victim said she was “traumatized” as Small would not stop harassing her. Police captured Small in a wooded area about 100 yards away from the home. Small reportedly told police he was at the victim’s home earlier in the day, and that she hit him multiple times with a baseball bat. He was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment.

Two off-duty Myrtle Beach police officers allegedly pulled their guns on Small last December after they say they thought he had a firearm while at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

Small is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.