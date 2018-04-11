Man wanted for questioning after larceny at Dollar General - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for questioning after larceny at Dollar General

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General at 2030 Highway Highway 9 Business in Loris.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

