Man wanted for questioning after larceny at Dollar General

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General at 2030 Highway Highway 9 Business in Loris.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

