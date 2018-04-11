Florence teen wanted for attempted murder turns himself into police

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence teen wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into police, according to information from the Florence Police Department.

Tyrese Davonte Gilbert, 17, was arrested Tuesday. Police say the charge stems from a January 21 shooting in the 100 block of North Franklin Drive. Gilbert and another man, identified as Donovin Simeon Adams, reportedly met with the victim for “drug-related purposes.” The victim was shot and Adams was wounded during the incident. Both were treated at an area hospital for their injuries and released. Adams was arrested on January 22 and charged with attempted murder.

Gilbert is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.