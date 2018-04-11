Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kangaroo convenience store

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo convenience store on Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as an extremely pale white male, tall and thin, wearing a black hoodie, a dark ball cap and possibly green sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.