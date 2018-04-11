Future of Legends Drive in Horry County Council’s hands - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Future of Legends Drive in Horry County Council’s hands

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Horry County Council will decide whether a special election will take place which would mean voters would determine if a special tax district would come into play. Source: WMBF News Horry County Council will decide whether a special election will take place which would mean voters would determine if a special tax district would come into play. Source: WMBF News

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council will decide next Tuesday night whether a vote will take place in communities near Legends Drive to determine whether a special tax district will go into effect so the County can make repairs to the road.

Legends Drive is privately owned. People who live nearby say the road needs to be widened and resurfaced, but the owner of the road says he can’t afford to fix the road.

As a result, a woman who lives nearby started a petition to have a special tax district put in place, which would mean the county would then be able to repair the road. However, that would come at a cost to taxpayers in the area.

The petition received enough signatures to lead to a special election on the issue, but Tuesday afternoon, the Horry County Administration Committee said they would let County Council decide whether that election will take place.

While the petition did get enough signatures to cause a vote, some people who live nearby aren’t in favor of a special tax district.

"How are we ever going to sell our homes in here being the highest taxed community in here?" Jenny McClellan said.

The man who owns the road says he’s not sure how he feels about a special tax district.

"I don't know if that's a viable option or not,” Larry Young said. “I don't know how much it would be for the property owners that live in here. Some of them have said they can't afford it, but I don't know how much that tax would be."

At Tuesday night’s County Council meeting, Council will vote on whether that special election will take place. If it does go through, the election would take place May 27.

