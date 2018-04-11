Deal Diva: Secrets to hotel discounts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer travel is just around the corner.

If you're planning your next family vacation but trying not to overspend, you'll find your hotel can sometimes bust your budget. However there are a few secrets to help you land lodging discounts.

Once you've found a hotel and you're ready to book, stop and check websites like Retail Me Not for a promo code. All you have to do is search for the hotel chain.

When searching Hilton, we found several codes offering discounts like a $50 daily credit per night at Hilton Hotels and Resorts and up to $60 cash back for online bookings.

Now, if you found your hotel through a booking site, be sure to check for promo codes for that specific site. For Hotels.com we found a code for up to 40 percent off.

There's also a way to fool these sites when searching and comparing hotels rates. Typically, booking cites use cookies and track your IP address. This allows them to know where you are located when booking a hotel, and depending on where you are located, you could likely see different prices when shopping. Here's what you do - turn on private browsing in your web browser as this blocks sites from tracking your location.

If you're overwhelmed with checking multiple booking sites to compare hotel prices, check out Scout by Room Key. Add it to your browser and while searching hotel deals, Scout sends an alert if a lower rate can be found.

You can also call the hotel directly and ask if it can do better that the rate you found online. You never know unless you ask. When you speak to hotel staff, ask if there are any other special promo rates. Sometimes there are, and they are typically not advertised.

