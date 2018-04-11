Suspect named in two armed robberies in Conway, third being investigated

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are investigating three armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar, Southside Pharmacy, and Walgreens Pharmacy on Church Street, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. The Family Dollar and Southside Pharmacy robberies are believed to be linked; both are located on 4th Ave.

According to Newell, 29-year-old Albert Jamail Hickman has been named as the suspect in the Family Dollar and Southside Pharmacy robberies. An attached photo shows him with facial hair, but residents are asked to remember he could be clean-shaven as well.

Lynn Graham is a certified pharmacy technician at the Southside Pharmacy who came face-to-face with the suspect.

"Was I gonna see my children and my family again tonight?" Graham said about what was going through her mind.

According to Graham, the suspect walked into the pharmacy early Wednesday morning and acted as if he was going to get a prescription. When he said he said he couldn't remember where it was from, they asked if he wanted to use the phone.

"Then at that time he mentioned that it was an armed robbery and to give him everything in the drawer. So we gave him everything in the drawer and he took the money and fled," said Graham, "He did put his hand around back and said that it was an armed robbery. We didn't ever see a weapon but that's not to say he didn't have one."

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

"We're a small town and we know most of our customers by name and everyone that comes in, so now when I see someone I'm not familiar with, I'm going to have that uneasy feeling and wondering, you know, are they really a customer or are they going to have us hand over money and stuff?" said Graham.

A suspect has not yet been named in the Walgreens robbery.

According to Newell, the Walgreens was robbed at about 5:48 a.m. The suspect robbed the cashier before fleeing on foot. He is described as a black male with short hair wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, dark pants, and light brown shoes/boots.

Both the Family Dollar and Southside Pharmacy were robbed around 9:35 a.m., police say.

Anyone with any information on Hickman's whereabouts or details on the suspect in the Walgreens robbery is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

