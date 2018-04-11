Conway police investigating three armed robberies

The susepct in the Southside Pharmacy and Family Dollar armed robberies (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are investigating three armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar, Southside Pharmacy, and Walgreens Pharmacy on Church Street, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. The Family Dollar and Southside Pharmacy robberies are believed to be linked; both are located on 4th Ave.

The Walgreens was robbed at about 5:48 a.m., Newell says. The suspect robbed the cashier before fleeing on foot. He is described as a black male with short hair wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, dark pants, and light brown shoes/boots

Both the Family Dollar and Southside Pharmacy were robbed around 9:35 a.m., police say. The suspect is described as a black male, short hair, wearing a long sleeve gray t-shirt, and light brown shoes/boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

