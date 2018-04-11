Man facing multiple charges after failing to stop car for troope - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man facing multiple charges after failing to stop car for troopers

By Nick Doria, Producer
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing multiple charges after failing to stop for troopers who were attempting a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Collins says troopers saw the car speeding in a construction zone around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 327. Troopers performed a “forcible stop” on the car, which came to stop on West Evans Street.

The driver, who we are working to identify, sustained minor injuries in the incident. He is charged with DUI, driving under suspension, habitual offender, possession of marijuana and failure to stop.

