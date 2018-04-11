New luxury RV resort coming to Highway 90

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews:

Halfway through the official groundbreaking speech, the generator that powered the speaker system went dead.

“That’s going to be our one construction hiccup, right?” joked Sun Communities president John McLaren, as he addressed the crowd before officially breaking ground on Carolina Pines, the new luxury RV resort located on S.C. 90 near the intersection at S.C. 22.

McLaren, who resides in Michigan, said that his family has enjoyed vacationing in the Myrtle Beach area for the last dozen years, and decided this would be a good location for the RV resort.

“We have four kids and when we ask them where they want to go [on vacation], they always want to come back here,” McLaren said.

The first phase of Carolina Pines, which McLaren hopes will be open for business before Memorial Day in 2019, will include approximately 470 RV sites and cabins. In a few years, they hope to double that number of sites.

“Words can’t express our excitement,” McLaren said. “As a Signature Sun RV Resort, Carolina Pines will redefine the RV resort experience, adding a greater feel of luxury while embracing the natural beauty around us.”

McLaren said that in the direct feedback from their guests at their other 346 manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities in 29 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, guests want a more active amenity options.

Carolina Pines plans to provide a one-of-a-kind getaway experience, including a waterpark, pools, Jacuzzis, dog park, playgrounds, walking trails, a pet-friendly environment, mini golf, bistro dining, bowling, and more.

“We’re bringing a little upscale energy to your next Grand Strand getaway,” said Mindy Kirtley, RVP of Sun RV Resorts. “There’s room here to move, explore, dine and discover. And as the seasons change, we change with it.”

