New luxury RV resort coming to Highway 90

Conway Police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar on 4th Ave and Walgreens Pharmacy, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General at 2030 Highway Highway 9 Business in Loris.More >>
A Florence teen wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into police, according to information from the Florence Police Department. Tyrese Davonte Gilbert, 17, was arrested Tuesday.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo convenience store on Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man is facing multiple charges after failing to stop for troopers who were attempting a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>