Man shot by state constable in Florence charged, released from j - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man shot by state constable in Florence charged, released from jail

Brandon Fludd. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Brandon Fludd. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man shot by a state constable after being pulled over by Florence Police last month was charged Tuesday and released from jail minutes later.

Brandon Dominique Fludd, 28, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to animals and other personal property, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday and released at 1:38 p.m. on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. Florence County spokesperson Lt. Mike Brandt confirmed that these charges stem from the March 24 traffic stop in Florence. The malicious injury charge comes from Fludd reportedly colliding with the bumper of a Florence Police vehicle.

Fludd and his attorney believe what happened during the traffic stop was unjust.

Related Story:

Body cam footage released by the city shows 28-year-old Brandon Fludd backing up toward officers just before state constable Christopher Bachochin fired eight shots at him.

Related Story:

Fludd said he was on the way to his uncle’s home when he was pulled over by Florence police and Bachochin.

The 12th Circuit Solicitor has asked the South Carolina Attorney General to review the findings of its investigation into the shooting.

Related Story:

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the state constable-involved shooting is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Man wanted for questioning after larceny at Dollar General

    Man wanted for questioning after larceny at Dollar General

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:18:59 GMT
    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD)
    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General (Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General at 2030 Highway Highway 9 Business in Loris.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a petty larceny at Dollar General at 2030 Highway Highway 9 Business in Loris.

    More >>

  • Florence teen wanted for attempted murder turns himself into police

    Florence teen wanted for attempted murder turns himself into police

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:08:01 GMT
    Tyrese Davonte Gilbert (Source: Florence PD)Tyrese Davonte Gilbert (Source: Florence PD)

    A Florence teen wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into police, according to information from the Florence Police Department. Tyrese Davonte Gilbert, 17, was arrested Tuesday.

    More >>

    A Florence teen wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into police, according to information from the Florence Police Department. Tyrese Davonte Gilbert, 17, was arrested Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Conway police investigating three armed robberies

    Conway police investigating three armed robberies

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:07:33 GMT
    The suspect in the Walgreens Pharmacy robbery (Source: Conway PD)The suspect in the Walgreens Pharmacy robbery (Source: Conway PD)

    Conway Police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar on 4th Ave and Walgreens Pharmacy, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.

    More >>

    Conway Police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday morning at Family Dollar on 4th Ave and Walgreens Pharmacy, according to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly