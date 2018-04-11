Man shot by state constable in Florence charged, released from jail

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man shot by a state constable after being pulled over by Florence Police last month was charged Tuesday and released from jail minutes later.

Brandon Dominique Fludd, 28, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to animals and other personal property, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday and released at 1:38 p.m. on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. Florence County spokesperson Lt. Mike Brandt confirmed that these charges stem from the March 24 traffic stop in Florence. The malicious injury charge comes from Fludd reportedly colliding with the bumper of a Florence Police vehicle.

Fludd and his attorney believe what happened during the traffic stop was unjust.

Body cam footage released by the city shows 28-year-old Brandon Fludd backing up toward officers just before state constable Christopher Bachochin fired eight shots at him.

Fludd said he was on the way to his uncle’s home when he was pulled over by Florence police and Bachochin.

The 12th Circuit Solicitor has asked the South Carolina Attorney General to review the findings of its investigation into the shooting.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the state constable-involved shooting is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.

