One injured in ‘domestic-related shooting’ in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a domestic-related shooting Wednesday morning at a home on Knotty Pine Road, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies have one person in custody, the release states.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

