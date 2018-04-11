One injured in ‘domestic-related shooting’ in Darlington

The man shot by a state constable after being pulled over by Florence Police last month was charged Tuesday and released from jail minutes later.More >>
One person was injured in a domestic related shooting Wednesday morning at a home on Knotty Pine Road, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is hosting a Car Seat Checkpoint event on April 20 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Target on Seaboard Street. Those wishing to learn more about car seat installation are encouraged to attend.More >>
It’s a chilly start to the day, but plenty of sunshine will help usher in more comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. The warmer weather kicks into high gear from Thursday through the weekend with lower to middle 70s on Thursday climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Friday through Sunday.More >>
West Florence residents reached out to WMBF News saying they’ve been experiencing drastic inflammations in their water bills for the past several months, some even years.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
