MB Fire Rescue to host 'Car Seat Checkpoint' event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is hosting a Car Seat Checkpoint event on April 20 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Target on Seaboard Street.

Those wishing to learn more about car seat installation are encouraged to attend. Educational materials will be provided.

For more information, call 843-918-1221.

