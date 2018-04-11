MB Fire Rescue to host 'Car Seat Checkpoint' event - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB Fire Rescue to host 'Car Seat Checkpoint' event

Those wishing to learn more about car seat installation are encouraged to attend (Source: MB City Government Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is hosting a Car Seat Checkpoint event on April 20 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Target on Seaboard Street.

Those wishing to learn more about car seat installation are encouraged to attend. Educational materials will be provided.

For more information, call 843-918-1221.

