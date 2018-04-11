FIRST ALERT: Lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a chilly start to the day, but plenty of sunshine will help usher in more comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. The warmer weather kicks into high gear from Thursday through the weekend with lower to middle 70s on Thursday climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Friday through Sunday.

Our next big weather maker arrives late Sunday and Sunday night as a strong cold front moves through the region. Chances of another round of significant rain are gradually increasing and we'll have to closely watch Sunday's forecast for the chance of strong storms late in the day.

