Sexual misconduct with a minor and domestic violence charges in this week's Suspect Search.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, while a second was a no show on charges of domestic violence.

Both are on the loose.

Martin Nagera Mendoza is first up. In August 2016, police say a girl told them Mendoza had touched her in a sexual manner in a Conway home.

That victim claims she woke up to find him rubbing her head and hair. She says she told him to stop, he pulled up his pants and ran off. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and given a victim's rights form.

Mendoza is 41 years old and his last known address is on Oak Log Lake Road in Conway.

Ben Tyler Certain is wanted on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and injuring a 2-year-old child. The victim says Certain was supposed to get clothing from the Aynor home last November and then leave.

She told Police he took additional items, threw her cell phone and hit her in the face with the end of a rifle. According to the victim, he also pushed her down while she was holding the child.

That 2-year-old hit a recliner and received a cut near the eye. Certain is 31 years old and his last known address is on Deer Creek Road in Surfside Beach.