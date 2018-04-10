Restaurant owners use social media to warn of group who ran out on $81 bill

Pawleys Island restaurant owners are looking for a group of people who walked out on a bill. (Source: Landolfi's Restaurant)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A video posted on a Pawleys Island restaurant's Facebook page is getting a lot of attention.

The owners of Landolfi's, an Italian pastry shop and deli, said a group of people walked out of the restaurant without paying their $81 bill.

According to co-owner Suzanne Bencivengo, this is probably the first time they had something like this happen to them and it doesn't happen often in Pawleys Island.

Bencivengo added they are not holding the server responsible for the bill.

By sharing this story, Landolfi's owners hope it will prevent something like this from happening to other businesses.

The video was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page at 6:50 p.m. on April 7. Shortly before 8 p.m., Tuesday, it had been shared over 1,900 times and had 80,000 views.

Anyone who knows the people are asked to call the restaurant.

