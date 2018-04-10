Restaurant owners use social media to warn of group who ran out on $81 bill

A video posted on a Pawleys Island restaurant's Facebook page is getting a lot of attention.More >>
A video posted on a Pawleys Island restaurant's Facebook page is getting a lot of attention.More >>
The frontage road runs from near S.C. 544 in Horry County down to near Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach.More >>
The frontage road runs from near S.C. 544 in Horry County down to near Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach.More >>
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
For the first time since 14-year-old Taylor Ibarra’s suicide, WMBF News heard from the boy’s family.More >>
For the first time since 14-year-old Taylor Ibarra’s suicide, WMBF News heard from the boy’s family.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.More >>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>