Student Spotlight: St. James High student raising money for epilepsy research for senior project

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A St. James High School student who suffers from epilepsy is raising money for epilepsy research as part of her senior project.

Bridget Brown, 17, has set up both Facebook and GoFundMe pages to help bring light to her project and her personal battle with the disease.

First diagnosed in ninth grade, Brown is working to overcome hurdles that come with epilepsy. This year, she's doing it in a different way, not only to help herself, but others.

"I have epilepsy and it's not really well known about what it is and the different types. And there's not a lot of money raised for it and stuff, so I want to get that more well-known out there," Brown said.

That's why her senior project is all about raising as much money as she can for epilepsy research. Her goal is to hit $3,000 before the service hours are due.

So far, Brown said she's raised $2,500 through Bojangles coupon books and a cutlery party. In addition to that, she's running the Go Fund Me and Facebook pages to collect more donations. The money will go to the neuroscience department at the Children's Hospital of Atlanta, where she receives treatment for her severe epilepsy.

Brown said she can suffer up to 50 seizures a day.

"There's a lot of times I just blank out and come back into, and there's a lot of times I feel like I'm sleeping when I wake up for a long time," Brown said.

Brown's mom said her Atlanta doctors are looking forward to the check from her senior project to help buy more epilepsy monitoring equipment. After working to raise awareness for her own illness, she plans to push through her hurdles and go to college at Horry Georgetown Technical College, where she’ll major in cymography.

"I just love being around babies and stuff and I want to help people see their children before they're born and stuff," she said.

Brown is an honor roll student at St. James High. Right now, she's a candidate for brain surgery to help her severe epilepsy.

The deadline to donate money to her cause is April 24. Brown will present her school project to judges May 10, she said.

To learn more, click here for her Facebook page, or here for her GoFundMe page.

