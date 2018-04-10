St. James High student raising money for epilepsy research for senior project

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A St. James High School student who suffers from epilepsy is raising money for epilepsy research as part of her senior project.

Bridget Brown, 17, has set up both Facebook and GoFundMe pages to help bring light to her project and her personal battle with the disease.

To learn more, click here for her Facebook page, or here for her GoFundMe page.

