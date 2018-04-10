FIRST ALERT: Bright skies and milder temperatures return Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Sunny skies and increasingly warm weather returns for the rest of the work week.

Tonight will see leftover clouds continuing to clear with temperatures dropping into the middle 40s inland and upper 40s across the Pee Dee.

Sunny skies will prevail through the day Wednesday. With the sunshine, temperatures will start to warm with afternoon readings in the middle 60s at the beach and upper 60s inland.

The warmer weather kicks into high gear from Thursday through the weekend with lower to middle 70s on Thursday climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Friday through Sunday.

Our next big weather maker arrives late Sunday and Sunday night as a strong cold front moves through the region. Chances of another round of significant rain are gradually increasing and we'll have to closely watch Sunday's forecast for the chance of strong storms late in the day.

