WATCH: SLED releases dash-cam video showing fatal officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image captured from the dash camera video depicting the fatal shooting of Jarvis Hayes in Myrtle Beach in September 2017. (Source: SLED)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division has released dash camera video showing the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Mystic Sea Hotel in September of 2017.

Warning: the above video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by SLED.

Related Story:

Jarvis Hayes, then 31, died on September 8, 2017, five days after being shot by officers at the Mystic Sea Hotel on Ocean Boulevard.

Private First Class Justin Leiberth and Patrolman Drew Fox were placed on administrative duty pending the competition of the investigation.

Dash camera video released by SLED shows Hayes pulling into the Mystic Sea Hotel, with a police car following close behind him. As Hayes attempts to turn around in the hotel’s parking lot, officers begin to surround his car. According to the SLED report, Hayes then “aggressively accelerated his vehicle to the point of spinning the tires and ramming three vehicles,” including a police car, pinning one officer’s leg between the two vehicles. As the officer tried to free his leg, his fellow officers fired on the driver to force him to stop accelerating. The officer and vehicles are just out of the dash camera’s frame, but the officer can be seen scrambling over the police car's hood to avoid being struck by Hayes.

A letter sent to SLED from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson states that there was substantial evidence to show Hayes was acting intoxicated and driving in a manner that threatened the lives of the public on Ocean Boulevard, as well the life of the officer hit by his car, to the point where his fellow offers believed they must fire their weapons in defense of the officer.

Hayes’ toxicology report indicated a blood-alcohol concentration of .237 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

The SLED investigation into the actions of the two involved officers was closed on January 31.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.