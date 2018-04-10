Woman with Alzheimer’s who left hotel found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing from an Horry County hotel earlier Tuesday has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

The HCPD said 72-year-old Zulika Mitchell had gone missing from the StayBridge Suites.

ZULIKA MITCHELL has been located and is safe! THANK YOU!! https://t.co/WELS17aHI8 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 10, 2018

??MISSING PERSON??

Zulika Mitchell, a 72 year old with Alzheimers went missing from StayBridge Suites today. If seen, please call us at (843)915-8477!#HCPD pic.twitter.com/WwEHBTTjyU — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 10, 2018

