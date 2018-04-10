Woman with Alzheimer’s who left hotel found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman with Alzheimer’s who left hotel found safe

Zulika Mitchell (Source: HCPD) Zulika Mitchell (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing from an Horry County hotel earlier Tuesday has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

The HCPD said 72-year-old Zulika Mitchell had gone missing from the StayBridge Suites. 

