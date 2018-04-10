Myrtle Beach Council passes renewal of 1 percent Tourism Development Fee sales tax

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading of the renewal of the Tourism Development Fee during its regular council meeting Tuesday.

The TDF is a 1 percent retail sales tax on everything bought in the city, from restaurant meals to hotel rooms to clothes.

Both tourists and residents pay this fee year-round.

It started in 2009, and according to former mayor John Rhodes, the TDF has increased business and tourism by 50 percent in the last eight years.

Approximately 80 percent of the funding is used for out-of-market advertising. The other 20 percent could go toward property tax credits and tourism-related projects.

Before the council passed the fee Tuesday, Mayor Brenda Bethune reminded those in attendance that this is not a court of law. The first reading of the ordinance vote followed a heated discussion between council members and the public.

