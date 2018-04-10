Two-year-old found safe, Georgetown man arrested after deputies respond to reported kidnapping

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division has released dash camera video showing the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Mystic Sea Hotel in September of 2017More >>
Firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with multiple patients and confirmed entrapment in Socastee Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue stated this is a mass casualty incident with three patients trapped, and five more being treated and transported.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading of the renewal of the Tourism Development Fee during its regular council meeting Tuesday.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>