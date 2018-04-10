Two-year-old found safe, Georgetown man arrested after deputies respond to reported kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown man has been arrested and a 2-year-old was recovered safely after a kidnapping was reported in Pawleys Island Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Danielle DaQuan Vanderhorst was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after the child’s mother told law enforcement he drove away with the toddler in his 2009 Chevy Suburban when she got out of the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly and Kings River roads after an argument.

Deputies initially responded to a location on Kings River Road and met with the victim, who said that she and the suspect had gotten into an argument, the release stated. The victim instructed him to stop the vehicle so she could get out. She said he then allegedly sped off before she could get the child out.

Law enforcement determined the suspect’s identity and that he was not the child’s father or had any parental rights, according to the press release. Deputies proceeded to check several locations to find Vanderhorst.

“After a brief investigation and making contact with family members and the actual suspect, deputies were able to determine it was the suspect’s birthday,” the release stated. “He said he had things to do and would not turn himself in to deputies.”

Deputies located the suspect at a medical facility in Murrells Inlet. They initiated a traffic stop, took Vanderhorst into custody and returned the child to the mother, the release stated.

The suspect is being transported to Georgetown County Detention Center, awaiting charges.

