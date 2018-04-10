Man arrested for armed robbery in Conway Walmart parking lot - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested for armed robbery in Conway Walmart parking lot

Michael Abreu. (Source: Conway Police) Michael Abreu. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Conway Walmart Saturday in which the victim was reportedly struck with a metal object.

On Monday, Troy Michael Abreu was identified as the suspect in the robbery, and Conway Police obtained an arrest warrant, according to a news release from the department. Abreu was located and arrested Monday night without incident.

