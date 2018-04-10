Budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach to get help through inn - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach to get help through innovation center

By Christina Lob, Video Journalist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Entrepreneurs and budding businesses in North Myrtle Beach will soon have new resources at their fingertips.

This, thanks to a new partnership between the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Carolina University. The city's chamber of commerce has unveiled plans for what they're calling the North Myrtle Beach Innovation Center.

It's described as a business incubation center and will be a hub for entrepreneurs, providing office space and support needed to take a business from concept to reality.

The center will offer expert counseling and mentoring to help those businesses set up shop. But the goal isn't just to get them started, they hope to give them the tools they need to be successful in the long-run.

“We want to be that good sounding board and a great opportunity to help those start-up companies launch their business and we want to be a resource for their success and provide them with the tools that might not be available for certain individuals or companies without resources,” said Claire Yoder, Vice President of Resource Development for the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

There's no planned location for the facility just yet but they hope to have a location by September. The new innovation center will be the third of its kind in the Grand Strand, joining the two others in Georgetown and Conway.

