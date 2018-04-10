Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, boardwalk among top 10 attractions in SC, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, boardwalk among top 10 attractions in SC, contest says

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel & Boardwalk and Brookgreen Gardens are among the top ten attractions in South Carolina (Source: WMBF News) The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel & Boardwalk and Brookgreen Gardens are among the top ten attractions in South Carolina (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel & Boardwalk and Brookgreen Gardens are among the top ten attractions in South Carolina, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

To view the entire list, click here.

