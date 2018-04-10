Emergency crews on scene after possible mortar shell found near Waterway Drive

Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Waterway Drive is currently closed to all traffic between 13th Ave North and King Street, NMB Public Safety says. The tweet states the ordinance is a possibly a mortar shell. It was discovered by workers constructing a patio behind a home.

NMB Public Safety has secured the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.