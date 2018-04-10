Emergency crews detonate device from Civil War found in North Myrtle Beach

Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that all personnel were clear from Waterway Drive and crews from Shaw Air Force Base took possession of the ordnance. The roadway was reopened and there were no further hazards.

Crews moved the device to a remote site west of the Intracoastal Waterway for the controlled detonation of the ordnance.

According to the NMBFR, Shaw Air Force Base techs confirmed the device was a three-inch Parrot round from the Civil War.

The NMBFR posted a video to social media of crews detonating the device.

We are on site with Shaw AFB EOD crews in a remote site west of the ICW for the controlled detonation of the explosive ordinance. If Residents & Visitors hear the noise from the explosion in the next 30-45 minutes. There is no reason for concern. — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) April 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.