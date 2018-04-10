Emergency crews detonate device from Civil War found in North My - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Emergency crews detonate device from Civil War found in North Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
and Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews detonated an ordnance found in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue) Crews detonated an ordnance found in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB) Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that all personnel were clear from Waterway Drive and crews from Shaw Air Force Base took possession of the ordnance. The roadway was reopened and there were no further hazards.

Crews moved the device to a remote site west of the Intracoastal Waterway for the controlled detonation of the ordnance. 

According to the NMBFR, Shaw Air Force Base techs confirmed the device was a three-inch Parrot round from the Civil War.

The NMBFR posted a video to social media of crews detonating the device. 

