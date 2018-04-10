Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)

Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart.

Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.