Police need your help locating stolen golf cart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook) Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)
Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook) Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart.

Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Emergency crews on scene after possible mortar shell found near Waterway Drive

    Emergency crews on scene after possible mortar shell found near Waterway Drive

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:30:29 GMT
    Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB)Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive area after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance (Source: City of NMB)

    Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • HCFR responding to car crash on Highway 707

    HCFR responding to car crash on Highway 707

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:27:03 GMT
    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707 (Source: Maggie Parker)Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707 (Source: Maggie Parker)

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.

    More >>

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.

    More >>

  • Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

    Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:24:22 GMT
    Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)
    Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly