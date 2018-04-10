Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Crews with the Horry County bomb squad and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety have responded to the Waterway Drive ara after workers discovered an unexploded piece of an ordinance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.More >>
A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate. Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate. Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Attention all ice cream lovers! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s. Proceeds benefit Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.More >>
Attention all ice cream lovers! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s. Proceeds benefit Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>