Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says lawsuit is filled with false, baseless allegations

Members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce respond to a lawsuit filed last week. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit filed last week alleging the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees. Members of the chamber said the lawsuit was filled with baseless, vindictive, unsubstantiated allegations made by a disgruntled former member.

Watch full video of the news conference on our Facebook page below:

The lawsuit, filed last Thursday by Karon Mitchell, names the MBACC, the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County as defendants. Read more here.

It alleges portions of the tourism development fee were sent to the companies, which were chosen “solely for their connection to MBACC and not for any ‘research based outcomes.’”

WMBF News fact-checked the figures used in the lawsuit, and found that while many of the figures matched public records released by the Chamber, there was one $28 million discrepancy regarding one of the companies named in the suit. Read more here.

At Tuesday's news conference, MBACC Board Chairwoman Carla Schuessler said the lawsuit was filled with unsubstantiated allegations and baseless accusations against the chamber by a disgruntled former member.

"The chamber adheres with all applicable laws and guidelines," Schuessler said. "We take the public stewardship of our funds very seriously."

The Marketing Council Chair, Matt Klugman, addressed each company listed in the lawsuit, and stated that: “Mrs. Mitchell is making a false and shocking disregard to the facts."

"We reject this meaningless and mean spirited attack," Schuessler continued. "Had she simply asked questions we would have answered them. We have no choice but to refute it in the court of law."

Schuessler then said that she and the other members of the chamber would be walking across the street to support the City of Myrtle Beach in their renewal of the Tourism Development Fee, which is due for a second and final reading during the regular council meeting Tuesday.

Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city does not comment on pending litigation. Kelly Moore, Horry County spokesperson, provided a similar response.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.