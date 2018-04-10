MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Attention all ice cream lovers! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s. Proceeds benefit Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.

From noon until 8 p.m., you can receive your free cone at five locations across the Grand Strand:

Broadway at the Beach (2 locations)

Tanger Outlets North

Breakers Resort

Caribbean Resort

“Since 1979, it’s been our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support,” the company said in a Facebook post. “And we've kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world!”

