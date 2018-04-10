Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using inmate's EBT card

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.More >>
A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate. Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Attention all ice cream lovers! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s. Proceeds benefit Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.More >>
A man is under arrest after an incident within the city limits of Bennettsville on March 30, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
