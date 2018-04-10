Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using inmate's EBT card

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate.

Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Sims conspired to commit EBT fraud and acted upon the fraud by using the EBT card. The arrest warrant states that Sims conspired to commit fraud between February 10 and March 22. Probable cause in this case was based on statements, and audio and video interviews.

Sims was being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, but was released on a $5,000 cash or surety bond Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

