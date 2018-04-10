Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using inmate's EBT card

Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate.

Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Sims conspired to commit EBT fraud and acted upon the fraud by using the EBT card.  The arrest warrant states that Sims conspired to commit fraud between February 10 and March 22. Probable cause in this case was based on statements, and audio and video interviews.

Sims was being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, but was released on a $5,000 cash or surety bond Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • HCFR responding to car crash on Highway 707

    HCFR responding to car crash on Highway 707

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:27:03 GMT
    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707 (Source: Maggie Parker)Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707 (Source: Maggie Parker)

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.

    More >>

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to a car accident at 9470 Highway 707, according to a tweet from HCFR. The first units on scene are reporting that one patient is still inside the car.

    More >>

  • Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

    Police need your help locating stolen golf cart

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:24:22 GMT
    Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)
    Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen golf cart. Police say the golf cart was stolen on Broken Anchor Way in Surfside Beach.

    More >>

  • Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using inmate's EBT card

    Former Darlington Co. Detention Center officer accused of using inmate's EBT card

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:52:22 GMT
    Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)
    Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)Ashley Sims. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

    A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate. Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A former Darlington County Detention Center officer was arrested Monday after she allegedly used an EBT card belonging to an incarcerated inmate. Ashley Kameil Sims was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly